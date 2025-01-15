Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Your eyes are not deceiving you, reader — the hugely influential FPS DOOM is now fully playable inside a PDF file. Did anyone ask for this? Probably. And it's a pretty impressive feat.

Reported on by IGN (via Push Square), a high-school student known as ading2210 on github has ported DOOM into a PDF that you can play inside a Chromium-based browser. Dubbed DOOMPDF, it's missing some text and sound, but it's otherwise a fully functioning black-and-white version of DOOM.

Using the usual WASD control scheme on a keyboard, you can run, shoot, and pull up the map by placing the text cursor in the box on the bottom right of the screen. You can also click the buttons on the screen with a mouse, if you want a little extra challenge.

Of course, given the format of this port, it's probably not the ideal way to play DOOM — key response times come in at around 80ms per frame on-screen, security concerns in browsers prevent some of the more complex scripting from making its way into the PDF version, and if you're not used to WASD, then good luck making progress! But it's extremely well put together given the limitations, and ading221's knowledge and passion for programming shows.

The student was actually inspired by TetrisPDF, created by Thomas Rinsm — who has also created a PDF version of DOOM, but has praised ading's work and called it "neater in many ways!"

At this point, it's probably easier to name what DOOM isn't playable on, right? You can play it on a toaster oven, a fridge, a LEGO brick, a calculator... the list is endless, and now you can add PDF Javascript to that list.

Have a go at DOOMPDF and let us know what you think of this bonkers port in the comments.