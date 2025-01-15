Your eyes are not deceiving you, reader — the hugely influential FPS DOOM is now fully playable inside a PDF file. Did anyone ask for this? Probably. And it's a pretty impressive feat.
Reported on by IGN (via Push Square), a high-school student known as ading2210 on github has ported DOOM into a PDF that you can play inside a Chromium-based browser. Dubbed DOOMPDF, it's missing some text and sound, but it's otherwise a fully functioning black-and-white version of DOOM.
Using the usual WASD control scheme on a keyboard, you can run, shoot, and pull up the map by placing the text cursor in the box on the bottom right of the screen. You can also click the buttons on the screen with a mouse, if you want a little extra challenge.
Of course, given the format of this port, it's probably not the ideal way to play DOOM — key response times come in at around 80ms per frame on-screen, security concerns in browsers prevent some of the more complex scripting from making its way into the PDF version, and if you're not used to WASD, then good luck making progress! But it's extremely well put together given the limitations, and ading221's knowledge and passion for programming shows.
The student was actually inspired by TetrisPDF, created by Thomas Rinsm — who has also created a PDF version of DOOM, but has praised ading's work and called it "neater in many ways!"
At this point, it's probably easier to name what DOOM isn't playable on, right? You can play it on a toaster oven, a fridge, a LEGO brick, a calculator... the list is endless, and now you can add PDF Javascript to that list.
Have a go at DOOMPDF and let us know what you think of this bonkers port in the comments.
[source doompdf.pages.dev, via ign.com, pushsquare.com]
Comments 24
This is insane. And also very creative.
I'm not always sinning, but when I'm not, I'm learning about new and ingenious means of surviving damnation.
is Everywhere
Now someone make Chalkboard DOOM. That'd be rad.
Pretty cool how people manage to make this game playable on so many stupid things though lol.
Absolutely hilarious, kudos to ading2210 for doing this!
Never played DOOM, but I'll get around to it as soon as it's playable in my sketchbook.
TRULY BEAUTIFUL!
What an insane idea to execute on. ^^
Will Switch2 play PDF format games?
Pretty neat! Almost as impressive as playing it on a graphing calculator powered by potatoes.
Where can't we DOOM? 😆
Humans in the year 2077:
"You mean you STILL haven't found a cure for cancer!?"
"No, but the good news is, we put our most brilliant minds together and were able to port DOOM to one of those old-timey cotton gins."
What about playing Doom on Doom! 👹
That's great. . .
BUT CAN IT RUN GOLDENEYE?
Should a PDF be ABLE to run Doom...!?
I mean, I don't want to be Mr Cynical, but these are the sorts of "experiments" that took Flash down.
Fortnite will be playable on it within the week.
Why do people specifically port Doom to so many different devices? It is legitimately neat to see, but I still don’t get it.
@PokemonDMG Someone did actually do that a couple years ago. https://www.pcgamer.com/doom-hacker-gets-doom-running-in-doom/
Yeah, I saw this with Tetris the other day...then DOOM popped up because my coworker told me about it. Still crazy to think what you are able to accomplish with a file.
@JSC016 it's like the Pac Man games that play original Pac Man. Ex Pac Man World on Switch among others. 🍒
Classic DOOM will never die. Can't wait until someone gets WADs and DeHackEd patches working so I can play Strain in a PDF.
@JSC016 Because DOOM is on pretty much every console, so people get a bit creative.
Simply amazing.
Can we program it into our brain?
But when can we play Doom on Switch 2?
