Late last year, The Pokémon Company announced it would finally be adding an anticipated feature to the mobile app Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket in January 2025.

It's now been reconfirmed the trading feature will arrive "this month" - with the team also detailing what exactly you can expect from this new feature, which will be gradually rolled out.

"Today, we wanted to provide more details on the new trade feature coming your way this month. Here are a few highlights you can look forward to!"

Trades can be done between friends

Trades can be done with cards of the same rarity

At the time of the trade feature's launch, certain cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be able to be traded. We are planning to continue to expand the selection of booster packs that you can trade from.

Cards with a rarity of ◇1-◇4 and ☆1 can be traded

Items must be consumed in order to trade.

"We will continue to monitor player feedback and assess future updates to the trade feature while keeping in mind how to balance both the ease and enjoyability of collecting."

Apart from trading, it's also been confirmed the "next booster packs" will be added this month, with more details to share soon about the new Pokémon encounters fans can look forward to.