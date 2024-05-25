The next entry in the first-person shooter series DOOM is reportedly set to be unveiled at Xbox's games showcase this June.

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, this new entry will officially be titled 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' (previously codenamed 'Year Zero') and is believed to be a "medieval inspired" game.

Here's exactly what he had to say:

"Last year, I heard of early details of the next entry into the DOOM franchise, which was described to me as a ‘medieval inspired doom world’. While that doesn’t necessarily give much information to go on, ‘year zero’, ‘the dark ages’, and ‘medieval inspired’ starts to paint a vivid picture of where the series could be going next. Perhaps we’ll be taking more of an early look at the Doomslayer’s life during the medieval times? A prequel of sorts?"

There are also claims the title will be a "multiplatform" release, and Windows Central's Jez Corden has corroborated the report - mentioning how the new game is "slated for Playstation" as well.

While there's no specific mention of a Nintendo release, the Switch has received every major DOOM entry including "impossible ports" of the latest titles and DLC.

In other words, if this rumoured title is on the way to multiple other platforms in the future, there's a chance it could end up on Nintendo's next-generation hardware.

Nintendo has said it will share an announcement about the successor to the Switch this fiscal year.