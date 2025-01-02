Capcom delivered some huge news at the Game Awards last year - announcing a sequel to the legendary action-adventure game Okami was in development.

It's being helmed by the original game's director Hideki Kamiya (Devil May Cry, Bayonetta) and while he's already shared a message, he's now released another one as we enter 2025 - touching on the establishment of the new studio (Clovers) and sequel project.

Most of all, this dedicated team is "determined to deliver even more exciting news" as soon as it possibly can. Here's his message in full:

Happy New Year, everyone! Looking back, this past year was a significant one, as we announced the establishment of our studio, revealed a new project we've got in development, and shared the news of the next chapter in my career. It feels good to finally be able to bring some exciting news to all of you. However, I want to emphasize that these announcements are merely the beginning. This is CLOVERS stepping up to the starting line. The true test of our value as a newly established game studio begins now. CLOVERS is a newborn in the games industry, and we 'll only grow and evolve from here. I hope you'll keep a close eye on us and follow our journey. The rest of our dedicated team and I are determined to deliver even more exciting news to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support—not just this year, but for many years to come. Warm regards,

Hideki Kamiya

Studio Head and Chief Game Designer

Alongside The Game Awards announcement, it was noted how "it might be some time" before another update on this sequel project, but hopefully, we won't have to wait too long.

No platforms or release date have been confirmed for the Okami sequel just yet, but other Okami games have been released multiple times on Nintendo platforms over the years, and the Switch successor is just around the corner.