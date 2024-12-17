Game developer Hideki Kamiya is well known for his remarkable contributions to the industry and has personally overseen some of the most critically-acclaimed titles of all time, including the likes of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, Bayonetta, and of course, Ōkami.

He's also pretty notorious, however, for his harsh remarks on social media, often directed at fans who respond to his posts in English. Indeed, although most people have often approached the creator in good faith (and yes, a few like to just provoke him for the fun of it), many have wound up being outright blocked as a result of simply asking a harmless question.

As such, after the recent announcement of the upcoming Ōkami sequel at The Game Awards 2024, Kamiya spotted an online reaction video and happened to recognise the woman in question (thanks, Automaton). It turns out that this is one of many who have previously received some form of verbal abuse from Kamiya, and so he expressed remorse over his comments in the past.

そういえば大神発表のリアクション動画を見てたら、とてもエモーショナルな表現で喜んでくれている女性がいて、胸を打たれた…

と同時に「この人なんか見覚えあるな」と思って自分のXの過去ログを掘ったら、その人からの質問があり、俺が無愛想に罵声を浴びせていて、自分の首をねじ切りたくなった… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@HidekiKamiya_X) December 16, 2024

“I was watching peoples’ reactions to Ōkami's announcement when I came across a video of a woman getting super emotional and overjoyed, and it really touched me. But at the same time, she seemed kind of familiar, so I looked through my X log and found that she had sent me questions in the past. But in response, I was rudely shouting insults at her, and now I want to snap my own neck off…”

Kamiya then shared the video in question from YouTuber @Skittzipoo (wonderful handle) and apologised by stating “I love this person… I’m sorry about before…”. It's nice to see him actually express some gratitude towards his fans on social media for once, though a quick glance through his replies on X will reveal that he still regularly refers to other users as "insects". Sigh... Never change, Kamiya.