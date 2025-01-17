Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives VS. FAMILY TENNIS (HAMSTER, 9th Jan, $7.99) - "VS. FAMILY TENNIS" is a sports game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1987. Choose yourself and your opponent from 16 unique characters and start the match. Toy with your opponent by hitting shots of different speeds and heights.

BACKROOMS INSIDE THE ESCAPE (RandomSpin Games, 16th Jan, $9.99) - Venture through a labyrinth of seemingly endless, creepily familiar corridors based on popular Creepypasta lore. Experience the terror with high-quality graphics that bring the eerie environment to life, and envelop yourself in a soundscape of detailed 3D audio that enhances every haunting whisper and distant footstep. The atmosphere is thick with dread, filled with puzzles that challenge the mind and screamers that test your resolve, ensuring a pulse-pounding journey into the unknown.

Bonk! (Folkert Hoogenraad, 10th Jan, $8.99) - You and your friends are invited to Bonk’s private island to play a simple game: the last one still on the island, wins! Play as one of many adorable characters to push your friends to the brink - and past it. Choose from several different environments and challenges. Be aware that your world may change, tremble or even fall apart as you play! Find fun items and tools to better beat your furry friends, such as branches and acorns. From snowballs to blow darts, blast away!

Cavern Adventurers (Kairosoft, 16th Jan, $10.80) - In a faraway fantasy kingdom, everything was peaceful. . . Until monsters started pouring out of a hole in the ground! Put together a team of adventurers to secure, explore, and develop a vast underground network of caves in this cavern management simulator. Your adventurers will face all kinds of challenges in the underground, but there's no obstacle you can't deal with if you know how. Place torches to light up the darkness, build bridges to traverse gorges, and use explosives to clear away large rocks!

Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions (16BIT, 4th Jan, $1.99) - Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you step into the shoes of an elite SWAT operative in "Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions". Immerse yourself in heart-pounding first-person action and lead your squad to victory in intense hostage rescue scenarios. Are you ready to become the ultimate savior in this thrilling shooter game?

Decoration Rush (NOSTRA GAMES, 16th Jan, $4.99) - Grab your team and start the race to become the best decorator. You can combine sport and beauty. Be careful because your opponents have the same goals! The gameplay is so easy and addictive that you will never want to stop. Run away! Save yourselves, while you still can!

District: Evolution (TROOOZE, 16th Jan, $19.99) - With hyper-realistic environments and character modeling, along with intricate lighting effects, you'll feel like you're actually on the battlefield. Join the resistance group District to fight against the powerful CrispBio Corporation, using three characters - Assault, Support and Sniper - each with unique weapon characteristics for strategic gameplay and to showcase your exceptional combat skills in battles against enemies.

Dragons vs. Balloons TD (Kanuni Games, 9th Jan, $12.00) - Prepare yourself for an epic battle in Dragons vs. Balloons TD, where strategy, power, and mythical beasts meet in an exciting tower defense showdown! Take control of a legion of powerful dragons as you defend your territory from waves of mischievous and dangerous balloons.

DreadOut Remastered Collection (SOFT SOURCE, 16th Jan, $29.99) - A collectors dream !! A compilation consisting of the original DreadOut and DreadOut : Keepers of the Dark About DreadOut: DreadOut is a third person supernatural horror game where you play as Linda, a high school student trapped in an old abandoned town.

EGGCONSOLE CRIMSON PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 16th Jan, $6.49) - This game was released in 1987 in Japan as a role-playing game. The player learns from their bedridden mother that their father, who had gone missing, actually fell in battle against Crimson, leading them to vow to defeat Crimson.

EGGCONSOLE Ys II MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 9th Jan, $6.49) - "Ys II," an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1988, with its catchphrase "From kindness to excitement." Known for its well-crafted storyline, user-friendly game system, and refined sound, the game became a major hit. Even today, with new releases, the name "Ys" is familiar to many gaming enthusiasts.

ENDER MAGNOLIA-Bloom in the mist- (Binary Haze Interactive, 22nd Jan, $22.49) - STORYSet in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom's development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters.

Fables Mosaic: Little Red Riding Hood (Ocean Media, 9th Jan, $6.99) - Fables Mosaic: Little Red Riding Hood features a collection of colorful puzzles that can be solved by logic alone! Follow the story of Little Red Riding Hood while you solve captivating nonogram challenges! - 100 unique nonogram levels - Follow the story of Little Red Riding Hood - View a gallery of completed nonograms - Use logic to solve puzzles

Godsvivors (Afil Games, 16th Jan, $4.99) - Prepare to descend into the depths of the Underworld in Godsvivors! As a powerful god of Olympus, your mission is to challenge the ruler of the Underworld, Hades, and restore the balance of power. Battle through waves of demonic foes in this roguelite bullet-hell adventure, where every second counts. Survive 15 intense minutes to reach the final confrontation with Hades himself!

Hand-Drawn Epic Adventures (COWCAT, 20th Jan, $26.99) - - BROK the InvestiGator: An innovative "Punch & Click" adventure mixed with beat 'em up and RPG elements. In a grim world where animals have replaced mankind, what kind of detective will you be? - Demetrios: A quirky adventure game inspired by classics, packed with humor! Both games are very friendly to newcomers in the genre, with in-game hints, hotspots viewer and accessibility.

HYNPYTOL (base0, 16th Jan, $14.99) - HYNPYTOL (meaning "white blood cell" in Korean) is a retro-themed puzzle action adventure game. Embark on a journey to save a crumbling immune system as a chosen "Killer T", guided by a rather grumpy "Dendritic".

Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival (404 Games, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Step into the untamed wilderness of Isolation Instinct, a captivating open-world survival game where you are the architect of your own destiny. Carve a path through a vast forest teeming with life, danger, and opportunity. Every decision you make will impact your journey as you fight to survive and build a haven in the heart of nature.

Jewel Match Solitaire 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 9th Jan, $9.99) - Travel the lands and collect resources to rebuild majestic monuments. Over 300 levels, plus 18 Solitaire variants including Klondike, Baker's Dozen, or Freecell!

Let’s Aim! Ring Toss (SAT-BOX, 16th Jan, $5.99) - Gear up for a carnival game classic: ring toss! Win as many prizes as you can and become a ring toss master! Let's enjoy playing ring toss on the Nintendo Switch™! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Aim for a new high score!

Need for Race – Street King (Yellow Ink, 17th Jan, $7.99) - Do you have what it takes to dominate the streets and become the ultimate racing legend? Start your journey as an ambitious street racer from a small town, chasing the dream to challenge the fiercest competitors in the bustling megapolises. Earn your reputation, customize your ride, and prove your skills on the most adrenaline-pumping tracks in the country!

Once Again (AMATA, 8th Jan, $5.99) - If you could cross time and space, who would you like to see the most? In the usual boring summer, when the boy Natsu blows out the candles on his birthday cake, something unexpected happens. He crosses time and space and meets the person he has most wanted to meet in his life, but has never met. In that time-space, not only did Natsu meet “that person,” but “that person” taught him how to take photographs and capture lost time in the frame.

Overdungeon (Pocketpair, 9th Jan, $7.49) - Overdungeon is a real-time action card game that combines roguelike, tower defense, and card games! It's easy to play with simple controls, is very replayable and a high degree of freedom! Conquer dungeons by combining cards selected from hundreds of cards! Is your trump card an alpaca? Or a dog or a cat? Or maybe a chicken? Build the strongest deck and challenge the dungeon!

Pocket Puzzle (Penguin Pop Games, 8th Jan, $5.99) - In Pocket Puzzle, you'll position and align conveyor belt blocks in order to assemble the pieces of a handheld game device. Make sure the conveyor belts are placed and rotated so that the pieces are assembled in order, and don’t bump into each other when they shouldn’t. Pieces can also move through switches, which activate other conveyor belts in the level. Figure out the correct placements of the conveyor belts to solve each level!

Princesses Lylop: Royal Puzzle Challenge (Cooking & Publishing, 9th Jan, $2.99) - Explore a magical world with 60 captivating images of beautiful princesses! From elegant and sophisticated portraits to enchanted landscapes and fantasy scenes, each puzzle offers a unique experience as you assemble the pieces, revealing details and vibrant colours that capture the grace and charm of these regal figures.

Professor Doctor Jetpack (Roflcopter Ink, 16th Jan, $9.99) - Professor Doctor Jetpack is a physics based, pixel art, precision platformer, in which you embark on a dangerous journey to. . . control your jetpack. Join Albert Einstein's digital remains on his whacky quest to save the world from hidden threats, like The Internet.

Puzzle Adventures – Forest Animals (winterworks, 6th Jan, $6.99) - Easy to use puzzles for ages two and up. Featuring funny and cute animal motifs with 30 unique puzzles. 100% frustration free and child-safe. Welcome to the world of puzzle adventures! Today we're going on a journey to the animals of the forest!

Puzzle Adventures – Sea Animals (winterworks, 6th Jan, $6.99) -Easy to use puzzles for ages two and up. Featuring funny and cute animal motifs with 30 unique puzzles. 100% frustration free and child-safe. Welcome to the world of puzzle adventures! Today we're taking a dive to the animals of the sea!

Rodgerbints: Romance and Scandal in High Society (Cooking & Publishing, 9th Jan, $4.99) - Step into a visual novel full of glamour, intrigue and romance. Live the life of a powerful family caught in a whirlwind of rivalries, forbidden loves and dark secrets. Meet key characters, form complex relationships and make decisions that will affect everyone's destiny. From passionate love triangles to life-changing scandals, every choice counts.

Roller-Skating (GAME NACIONAL, 4th Jan, $0.99) - This is a pixel art roller-skating game where you must showcase your skills by dodging and jumping over various obstacles along the way. A tribute to retro games from the golden age of video games.

Runny Bunny (eastasiasoft, 15th Jan, $3.99) - Play as a frantic little bunny as you dash between floors, walls and ceilings collecting power dots and yummy carrots. Mazelike stages will take you from grassy wilds to twisted caverns and deadly laboratories. The bunny moves in lightning quick straight lines and clings to walls and ceilings, but you’ll still need to strategically maneuver him around traps and enemies to keep him safe from harm.

Shadows of Steam (Ultimate Games, 16th Jan, $7.99) - In Shadows of Steam, step into the shoes of private detective Alex Mercer as you navigate the labyrinthine streets of Brassfall, a steampunk city brimming with danger and intrigue. Investigate a chilling murder that spirals into a web of conspiracy and hidden truths. Every choice you make uncovers new layers of mystery in this gripping visual novel, where nothing is as it seems.

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga (Johnny Ostad, 22nd Jan, $9.99) - Rynna has arrived on one of Shalnor's most dangerous islands. Once a haven for tourism, now the island is abandoned due to the presence of the Slime Queen. To prove her worth, our young Elven hero has to overcome the challenges of the island by finding powerful weapons and items to use against the hordes of monsters in challenging gauntlet-style combat encounters.

Sokorobot (Afil Games, 15th Jan, $4.99) - Sokorobot is a dynamic puzzle game where you guide a resourceful robot through 30 challenging levels. Clear debris, solve intricate puzzles, and unlock new stages as you navigate a sleek futuristic world. Think smart, act precise. Every move counts as you tackle complex layouts and interactive elements that test your strategy!

Starlair (Dynamic Voltage Games, 16th Jan, $19.99) - Starlair is a never-ending adventure game where you'll take on an entire galaxy's worth of planets. Fly your ship through an infinite galaxy finding new challenges along the way. Every planet in the galaxy was created by a player. When you land on a planet, the game turns into a side-scrolling adventure filled with puzzles, bosses, and power-ups. Each world houses a secret relic which can be used to unravel the mystery surrounding the ever-expanding universe. You can play or create - or both! Build massive worlds, write music, create bosses, and share them with the world.

The Golden Eagle (Pix Arts, 17th Jan, $7.99) Embark on a thrilling, action-packed adventure in The Golden Eagle, a roguelike experience where danger lurks around every corner. In this unforgiving world, you'll face off against terrifying ogres and navigate treacherous landscapes filled with deadly traps—all in pursuit of the legendary Golden Eagle and its ancient power.

The Last Light (EpiXR Games, 16th Jan, $11.99) - It all takes place in a dark, abandoned hospital. The hospital is enclosed in darkness. All you have to light your way, is a flashlight, and the dim glow of candles... Who awaits Lumi in the darkness? Those who conceal themselves in the dark... Those who sense your presence by catching the faintest of sounds... Being ambushed by a demon completely out of the blue, or out of the dark, rather? That is the kind of experience this game will deliver.

The Tale of Bistun (IMGN.PRO, 21st Jan, $17.99) - The Tale of Bistun follows an amnesiac stone carver on his journey up the slopes of the intimidating Mount Bistun. He’ll have to battle legions of monstrous foes using fast-paced, melee combat and powerful magical abilities as he explores the real world and the mysterious place of forgotten memories, known as the Revelations Realm, in search of answers. A mysterious voice encourages him to keep going, recounting his every step and keeping close tabs on his quest through these beautiful but blight-infested lands.

Things Too Ugly (Baltoro Games, 16th Jan, $7.99) - Clock in for the night shift at TEREBRO INC., 1986. As a newly promoted Risk Assessment Data Processor, your job is simple: safeguard the company’s future. But the deeper you dig into the archives, the stranger and more unsettling the details become.

Titanigods (Nerd Games, 3rd Jan, $1.99) - Join our gods: Poseidon, Dionysius, and Aphrodite. On a journey to defeat the 12 Titans. It will be a journey of great battles. A war awaits you!

Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (MultiversalME, 17th Jan, $9.99) - Challenge yourself to new heights in Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge! This immersive game puts you in the shoes of a daring climber, scaling breathtaking cliffs and conquering challenging routes. Master the art of climbing, explore diverse locations, and customise your climber to become a legend of the rocks!

Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE (Legacy Games, 10th Jan, $12.99) - A whole series of crimes happens right before your eyes: a murder in an alley, your boss getting shot, abductions in broad daylight, and so on… Can you deal with it all? A man was murdered with a red hyacinth left on his body – the sign of a notorious serial killer from many years ago. But this particular killer has been dormant for a long time… is it a copycat? Or a killer come back from beyond? The story only gets more complicated… as it gets more personal.

Valhalla Mountain (AGE Zero, 16th Jan, $7.99) - Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the surreal landscapes of Yggdrasil, a puzzle-adventure inspired by Norse mythology. Navigate intricate pathways, twist impossible geometry, and experience the story of a lost warrior striving to reach Valhalla. As a lone traveler ascending the sacred mountain, you must manipulate the environment to solve mind-bending puzzles, uncover hidden realms, and awaken the spirits of the gods.

