Nintendo has received a nomination for the upcoming 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for its trans representation in 2024's Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch remake (thanks, Eurogamer).

The game, launched on 23rd May 2024, featured the inclusion of dialogue from the 2004 GameCube version that had originally been altered for its release in the West. Focused on Mario's ghost companion Vivian, the change effectively restored the character's trans identity.

The Thousand-Year Door joins nine other nominees in the 'Outstanding Video Game' catagory, alongside Blumhouse Games' wonderful horror title Fear the Spotlight, which explored the relationship between the title's two protagonists, Amy and Vivian.

Here's the full list of nominees:

- Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers)

- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

- Dread Delusion (Lovely Hellplace / DreadXP)

- Dustborn (Red Thread Games / Spotlight by Quantic Dream)

- Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games)

- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

- Minds Beneath Us (BearBone Studio)

- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

- Sorry We’re Closed (à la mode games / Akupara Games)

- Until Then (Polychroma Games / Maximum Entertainment)

The winner of last year's GLAAD award for 'Outstanding Video Game' was Larian Studios' Baldurs' Gate III.