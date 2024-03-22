Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Official Art
Welcome to our Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Walkthrough Guide hub!

This Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Walkthrough covers the 2003 GameCube RPG. This critically acclaimed adventure, which is the sequel to the N64 Paper Mario, is easily one of the best Mario RPGs of all time. We gave it an 8/10 over a decade ago, and we've only grown more fond of it since.

Our walkthrough contains a handy list of tips to get you started, locations for all Badges, Star Pieces, and Shine Sprites, every single Recipe from Zess. T, and guides on how to complete the Pit of 100 Trials, Glitz Pit, and the Trouble Center.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: General Tips

In this section, we'll be going over some general hints and tips to help you get ready for your storybook adventure with Mario and his new friends. This includes details on every partner and party member, as well as tips on how to level up fast.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: Bosses

This section covers all of the bosses you will encounter in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, including individual strategies for each one, and separate guides for the final boss of the game and the superboss, Bonetail.

Super Mario RPG: Collectibles

Here, we've covered every single collectible in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. This includes Shine Sprites, Star Pieces, all Recipes, and every single Badge, as well as where to find all of them.

Super Mario RPG: Side Quests & Minigames

This part of our guide will cover all extra side content in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door — the Glitz Pit, Pianta Parlor, Pit of 100 Trials, and the Trouble Center Bulletin Board.

Super Mario RPG: FAQs

Here is where you'll find any additional resources and questions for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, including tips on how to get more money, how long the game is, and how to get the optional character Ms. Mowz.

That's all for our guide on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Let us know if you find this walkthrough helpful.