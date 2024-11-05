With the release of Nintendo's financial report for Q2 FY2025, we have updated sales figures for some of the year's biggest Switch titles. And what do you know, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has hit a pretty impressive milestone.

At the latest count (up to September 2024), the Switch remake has pulled in 1.94 million sales since its release in May. It's a decent number (if not a particularly high one by Nintendo's standards), but what makes this figure so special is that it's higher than TTYD's lifetime sales on GameCube — which sales-tracking website VGChartz puts at 1.91 million. Yes, after just four months, the remake has outsold the original.

This was brought to our attention on Twitter by @pierre485_, who compiled Nintendo's latest data into a thread of charts, demonstrating how the latest Paper Mario entry stacks up against its predecessors. It may have overtaken the GameCube release, but TTYD on Switch is still a long way off the sales figures of Sticker Star, Origami King or, the series' best-seller, Super Paper Mario.

https://x.com/pierre485_/status/1853692383868678611

After hitting 1.76 million back in August, there's no doubt that the Switch remake's sales numbers have slowed in the latest quarter. But unless Nintendo has secretly printed and sold 30 thousand GameCube copies in that same time, the Switch now has the best-selling version — which, given the console's install base, isn't all that surprising.

And it deserves to do well! In our Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door review, we called the remake "the king of Mario RPGs", praising just about everything it had to offer. You'll find our full thoughts below.