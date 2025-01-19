The collection Tetris Forever has already received some updates since it dropped on the Switch last year, and to begin the new year, Digital Eclipse has now rolled out another update that improves game saves, DOS graphic modes, and much more.

Here's the full rundown via the Digital Eclipse website:

First, we're excited to announce an update to the way game progress is saved in certain games. For console games that originally had battery backup – meaning that high scores, player profiles, and game progress were saved between play sessions – the versions in Tetris Forever now work the same way.

If you leave or reset the game, your progress will be retained, without having to use the Save/Load features in the in-game menu. As you work your way through the challenging campaigns of games like Tetris 2 + Bombliss on Famicom or the various modes of Super Tetris 3, you'll be able to retain your profiles and progress with ease. Additionally, the high score leaderboards for two MS-DOS games will also be persistent between game sessions, recording your accomplishments for all eternity. The games with these upgraded save features are:

Famicom:

Igo: Kyū Roban Taikyoku



Tetris 2 + Bombliss



Super Famicom:

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss



Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban



Super Tetris 3



Super Bombliss



MS-DOS:

Tetris (AcademySoft)



Tetris (Spectrum HoloByte)



Also of interest to MS-DOS players, we've expanded the graphics modes for Tetris (AcademySoft), Tetris (Spectrum Holobyte), and Welltris. Choose the Game Settings option in the in-game menu, and you'll be able to select from display settings including CGA, EGA, VGA, Tandy, and Hercules, depending on the game.We know some players grew up with these specific visual settings, so we wanted to present them as accurately as possible. MS-DOS games now also have key-repeat functionality, so holding down a button will now result in repeated presses (letting you slide a Tetrimino piece without having to repeatedly press the key, for example).

You may spot a few other bug fixes as well, including a fix for the Apple II score reset issue, as well as for the haptic feedback settings during multiplayer games of Tetris Time Warp.

This update is apparently just an appetiser - with "even more improvements for Tetris Forever and Tetris Time Warp" on the way. More information about this will be shared soon.