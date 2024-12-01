Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

One collection JRPG fans will want to be on the lookout for early next year is Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster.

Ahead of the release in March 2025, the Japanese company has now uploaded the opening trailer for the Suikoden I HD Remaster. It provides a glimpse of the many characters and environments players can expect to encounter on their quest.

As we've previously mentioned, this remaster will include some additional features including 2x and 4x battle speeds as well as an auto-battle option. Konami is also leading up to the release of this game by spotlighting 108 characters from the series on the official social media Suukoden account.





Today's character is Karen!



She is usually reserved, but once she puts on her dancing outfit, her personality changes and she performs a daring and gorgeous dance. Her teacher is Mina.pic.twitter.com/kOI947dL2W ⭐️96 days until the release of #Suikoden I & II HD Remaster!⭐️Today's character is Karen!She is usually reserved, but once she puts on her dancing outfit, her personality changes and she performs a daring and gorgeous dance. Her teacher is Mina. #Suikoden108Countdown November 30, 2024

And if you haven't already seen it, here's the brief trailer that was featured for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars at Nintendo's Partner Showcase in August. You can even see some actual gameplay on display.