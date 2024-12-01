One collection JRPG fans will want to be on the lookout for early next year is Konami's Suikoden I & II HD Remaster.
Ahead of the release in March 2025, the Japanese company has now uploaded the opening trailer for the Suikoden I HD Remaster. It provides a glimpse of the many characters and environments players can expect to encounter on their quest.
As we've previously mentioned, this remaster will include some additional features including 2x and 4x battle speeds as well as an auto-battle option. Konami is also leading up to the release of this game by spotlighting 108 characters from the series on the official social media Suukoden account.
And if you haven't already seen it, here's the brief trailer that was featured for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars at Nintendo's Partner Showcase in August. You can even see some actual gameplay on display.