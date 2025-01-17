Famitsu has posted the latest boxed sales charts for Japan, and this time, Freedom Wars Remastered makes its debut on the Switch and the PS5. Rather predictably, the Switch version sold more copies at 8,277 (4,829 on the PS5) but couldn't quite manage to climb the ranks and claim the top prize.

It's the only blip in what is otherwise a pretty familiar sight by now, with Super Mario Party Jamboree once again topping the charts, followed not-so-closely by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Overall, sales figures have dropped significantly from the rush over the Christmas and New Year period, but this is to be expected.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

No surprises on the hardware front this week either, with the Switch utterly dominating the competition once again. The standard PS5 had a good crack at it, mind you, marginally losing out to the OG Switch to sell a total of 6,455 units.

Still, when you consider that together, all three Switch SKUs managed to shift almost five times the amount of PS5s (including the Pro and Digital Edition), Sony's console really isn't proving to be much of a threat to Nintendo's humble hybrid platform.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (6th-12th Jan) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 36,672 8,620,444 2 Switch Lite 14,624 6,405,985 3 Switch 6,535 20,036,890 4 PlayStation 5 6,455 5,433,810 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 3,815 136,435 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,558 907,269 7 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 518 17,128 8 Xbox Series X 282 328,277 9 Xbox Series S 76 314,285 10 PlayStation 4 31 7,929,130

