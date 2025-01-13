Super Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

We're back with the latest Japanese charts folks; the first of 2025!

It's a little bit different for this first go around, too. Famitsu has posted software sales figures for the two weeks of 23rd-29th December and 30th Dec - 5th January, but no hardware figures. We'll collate the top ten games for both weeks here, and hopefully we'll be back on track with the hardware figures next time. It's a shame, because we were sincerely hoping to see exactly how the Switch has done over the new year, but it can't be helped.

Anyway, let's get cracking. for the week of 23rd-29th December, Super Mario Party Jamboree inches ever closer to that 1 million unit milestone (and you'll see later that, yes, it managed to surpass it comfortably), while familiar favourites such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all claim their usual spots within the top ten.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the (almost) latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (23rd - 29th Dec) Total Unit Sales
1 Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 119,176 954,261
2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Switch

 35,834

930,505
3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 21,439 6,167,617
4 Minecraft

Switch

 17,915 3,762,586
5 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Switch

 16,680 165,060
6 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Switch

 16,290 372,903
7

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch

 15,526 5,684,019
8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

14,092

 8,022,435
9 Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

Switch

 13,206

5,491,026
10

Nintendo Switch Sports

 Switch 11,383 1,514,786

For the following week of 30th Dec - 5th Jan, the exact same games make up the top ten, albeit in a slighly different order from position five onwards. Overall sales for the week have decreased slightly, but as we mentioned earlier, Super Mario Party Jamboree has managed to sail past that 1 million unit milestone.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (30th Dec - 5th Jan) Total Unit Sales
1
 Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 117,307
 1,071,568
2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Switch

 32,402

962,907
3
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 29,937
 6,197,554
4
 Minecraft

Switch

 16,895
 3,779,481
5
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 15,777
 8,038,212
6
 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch

 15,055
 5,699,074
7

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Switch

 14,855
 179,915
8

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

13,813

 1,528,599
9
 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Switch

 12,490

385,393
10

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

 Switch
 12,289
 5,503,315

So there you have it! What do you make of these sales figures as we kick off 2025? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.

