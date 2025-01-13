We're back with the latest Japanese charts folks; the first of 2025!

It's a little bit different for this first go around, too. Famitsu has posted software sales figures for the two weeks of 23rd-29th December and 30th Dec - 5th January, but no hardware figures. We'll collate the top ten games for both weeks here, and hopefully we'll be back on track with the hardware figures next time. It's a shame, because we were sincerely hoping to see exactly how the Switch has done over the new year, but it can't be helped.

Anyway, let's get cracking. for the week of 23rd-29th December, Super Mario Party Jamboree inches ever closer to that 1 million unit milestone (and you'll see later that, yes, it managed to surpass it comfortably), while familiar favourites such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all claim their usual spots within the top ten.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the (almost) latest top ten:

For the following week of 30th Dec - 5th Jan, the exact same games make up the top ten, albeit in a slighly different order from position five onwards. Overall sales for the week have decreased slightly, but as we mentioned earlier, Super Mario Party Jamboree has managed to sail past that 1 million unit milestone.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten: