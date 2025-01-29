Natsume has announced it's releasing a "cozy bundle" for the Nintendo Switch featuring the 3DS titles Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village. This two-in-one release will launch in Summer 2025, with both games included on a single cartridge.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley originally arrived on the 3DS in 2014 and Skytree Village followed this up in 2016, with both games "optimized for the current generation console" according to the company's president and CEO Hiro Maekawa:

"Natsume's Cozy Bundle introduces fan favorites to modern consoles. Players are sure to feel nostalgic as they revisit towns, characters, and animals while new players now have a chance to experience titles from the past optimized for current generation consoles!"

Here's a bit about each title direct from the PR with DLC also confirmed:

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley released on Nintendo 3DS in 2014. Hiking your way through the mountains one day, you become caught in an unexpected snowstorm and are able to find shelter with the help of a faint voice. When you awaken, you find and help a kindly Harvest Sprite buried under the snow, who tells you all of the seasons in the valley have vanished except for winter. To return all four seasons to the valley, you'll need the help of the villagers, the Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and even the King of the Underworld! - Plant crops and raise animals, such as cows, chickens, and sheep!

- Customize the land in a fully 3D setting – dig, stack and build any way you like!

- Unlock the full potential of all seven Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and Harvest God!

- Foster relationships with the locals!

- Play as a boy or a girl, woo your favorite bachelor(ette), get married, and start a family!

- DLC includes additional outfits, building sets, crops, and characters!

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village launched on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Times have changed in the land known as the Oasis of the Harvest Goddess. Many people used to live in Skytree Village, and the land was lush and green. However, the power of the Harvest Goddess gradually began to wane, and the land became parched and dry. It's up to you to revive the seven Skytrees in order to give the Harvest Goddess her power back, and, in turn, bring life back to this desolate land! - Tons of interesting characters!

- Terraform your land any way you like!

- Play as a boy or a girl, woo bachelors and bachelorettes, and start a family!

- New crops and flowers to discover!

- New fishing mechanics: expand waterways and catch rarer fish!

- A full town with many residents, each with their own personalities and quirks!

- DLC includes cosmetic items and two additional characters!

This game will launch worldwide digitally and physically at "all major retailers" and on the Natsume web store.