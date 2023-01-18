The New York Videogame Critics Circle recently held the 2023 New York Game Awards, its 12th annual celebration of gaming. As expected, FromSoftware's Elden Ring took home the biggest prize of the night, winning the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year.

Over on the Switch, however, Kirby and the Forgotten Land also got a nod, winning the Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game. We could argue all night over whether the game is solely for kids (hint: it's not), but instead we'll just congratulate HAL Laboratory on another solid recognition. Well done!

Otherwise, there's not much here for Nintendo fans to be concerned with. The excellent Signalis won the Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe won the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake, but everything else appears to be on other platforms.

Here's the full list of winners:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Moss: Book II

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

SIGNALIS

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator

Ryan O'Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Phil Spencer

What do you make of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's win in New York? Share your thoughts in the comments below.