The New York Videogame Critics Circle recently held the 2023 New York Game Awards, its 12th annual celebration of gaming. As expected, FromSoftware's Elden Ring took home the biggest prize of the night, winning the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year.
Over on the Switch, however, Kirby and the Forgotten Land also got a nod, winning the Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game. We could argue all night over whether the game is solely for kids (hint: it's not), but instead we'll just congratulate HAL Laboratory on another solid recognition. Well done!
Otherwise, there's not much here for Nintendo fans to be concerned with. The excellent Signalis won the Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe won the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake, but everything else appears to be on other platforms.
Here's the full list of winners:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Elden Ring
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
Vampire Survivors
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
God of War Ragnarök
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Elden Ring
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Metal: Hellsinger
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Moss: Book II
- Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Marvel Snap
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)
- Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
SIGNALIS
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair
- Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator
Ryan O'Callaghan
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient
Phil Spencer
What do you make of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's win in New York? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (5)
I’m a Toys R Us kid, so I’m not offended by this at all. Kirby was a blast and deserves the recognition!
I'm 40 and i liked it, so not just for kids
These Best Kids and Best Family Game awards need to stop as they are always utter nonsense. Tunic was nominated and that's hard as nails - show me the kid that complete that!
Solid list. Might have thrown in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the music award, but can’t argue with most of those choices.
3 Awards for Kirby and the Forgotten Land!! Awesome. The game really is amazing.
This must be so great for the devs at HAL. They had to be careful and develop 3D for Kirby, behind the scenes for years until they felt they had it. Even with the confidence growing to do it, they felt making a 3D game was a risk. Some at HAL didn't even think it possible. The directors were afraid if they messed it up they wouldn't be able to attempt 3D again soon after.
Do all this positive attention must be great. They succeeded!
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...