Just days after Moon Studios' lead Thomas Mahler expressed his desire to see the Banjo-Kazooie franchise in the hands of a "really talented developer", original composer Grant Kirkhope has taken to social media to say that he has "zero hope" in a potential new entry (thanks, Eurogamer).

He then went on to say that a new entry probably wouldn't work anyway, as "die hard fans would instantly hate it and slag it off no matter how good it was". A few hours later, however, he backtracked on this statement and said that "the Banjo fanverse is a wonderful thing".

I’ve said it before … but .. I have zero hope for another Banjo game, plus all you die hard fans would instantly hate it and slag it off no matter how good it was , it never works. — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) January 23, 2025

I hope that last tweet didn’t come across as mean, the Banjo fanverse is a wonderful thing, the reaction when Banjo got into Smash Bros. is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life ❤️ — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) January 23, 2025

Kirkhope has certainly earned the right to express his thoughts on Microsoft's apparent desire to leave the Banjo franchise dead and buried, having worked on the original Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.

Banjo-Kazooie's enduring popularity has meant that the two main protagonists were able to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate via DLC in 2019, along with the inclusion of both Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie in the N64 app for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.