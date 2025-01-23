Just days after Moon Studios' lead Thomas Mahler expressed his desire to see the Banjo-Kazooie franchise in the hands of a "really talented developer", original composer Grant Kirkhope has taken to social media to say that he has "zero hope" in a potential new entry (thanks, Eurogamer).
He then went on to say that a new entry probably wouldn't work anyway, as "die hard fans would instantly hate it and slag it off no matter how good it was". A few hours later, however, he backtracked on this statement and said that "the Banjo fanverse is a wonderful thing".
Kirkhope has certainly earned the right to express his thoughts on Microsoft's apparent desire to leave the Banjo franchise dead and buried, having worked on the original Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.
Banjo-Kazooie's enduring popularity has meant that the two main protagonists were able to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate via DLC in 2019, along with the inclusion of both Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie in the N64 app for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.