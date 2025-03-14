Atelier has always been one of the more niche JRPG franchises out there, but it started to gain much more widespread appeal with the significant success of the Ryza trilogy over the past few years. Now that Gust has closed the book on Ryza’s adventures (for now, anyway…), it’s come time to see if they can maintain that momentum and successfully pass the baton to a new leading lady to act as the face of the franchise. We’d say that it’s been largely successful in that endeavour. Beyond the title, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land may not be immediately recognisable as an Atelier entry, but it’s a really good JRPG that justifies the liberties it takes in playing with series conventions.
Eschewing the low-stakes, slice-of-life approach of past releases, Atelier Yumia goes for a somewhat grittier and more grounded approach to its storytelling. In this world, alchemy is a forbidden and mostly forgotten art blamed for the catastrophic downfall of the Aladissian Empire centuries ago. Now, only the ruins of that once powerful and advanced civilization remain, and lone alchemist Yumia joins with the Order of Eustella to assist the organisation on a research expedition to uncover answers about the empire's history and mysterious destruction.
Though there are still plenty of cute and chipper interactions among cast members that fit in with the series’ cheery identity, it’s interesting how Atelier Yumia generally goes for a modestly, but not insignificantly, darker tone. This is evident in the thinly veiled scepticism most characters initially harbour towards Yumia and alchemy, and how much of her characterisation is influenced by her mother’s violent death in an accident three years prior.
It’s an interesting tale, one that keeps your interest by tantalisingly teasing the answers to bigger questions, and we’re curious to see where Gust goes with this as it works on the inevitable sequels.
Given the premise of Yumia being a key part of a research squad, a substantial amount of the gameplay loop is focused on exploration, to the extent that we were reminded of many recent open-world releases. Each region features an extensive, fog-covered map rife with points of interest while there are various ruins and ‘Ubitowers’ that act as Zelda-lite dungeons packed with puzzles and secrets.
We appreciated the freeform approach, as you can't go far without finding something to collect or get caught up in. And though there’s a main quest you can always follow and oodles of side quests to knock out, you’re encouraged to set many of your own goals via the use of the ‘Pioneering Effort’.
These are smaller regional objectives, such as finding a specific number of shrines or bringing down a tough mini-boss enemy, that give you points for special unlocks upon hitting various thresholds. Not only does this mean that exploration is constantly given a secondary, extrinsic reward, but these goal lists are often constructed in such a way that they intentionally nudge you to step off the beaten path and get the most out of each region by ferreting out secrets.
Naturally, the land is crawling with all sorts of foes, and combat follows an action approach that smartly mixes both turn-based and live-action elements. Though you can fight alongside party members, you can only control one character at a time, each of which has a small slate of available skills (and, of course, item uses) that are governed by cooldowns. You can string blows into flashy combos, while enemies can interrupt at any time with a poke attack or a bigger MMO-style AoE attack that gives you a few seconds to get out of the hot zone.
You can freely run in a circle around your foe, and there are two ‘rings’ to jump between to dodge incoming strikes or set yourself up for dropping attacks that hit an enemy’s weakness. It's like a livelier and more involved version of FF's famous Active Time Battle system—even though there are combat elements where rapid timing and proper positioning are necessary to succeed, a lot of your wins come down to managing cooldowns and carefully planning out how you break a foe down.
Some may be disappointed that Atelier is pretty clearly leaving behind turn-based combat, but Yumia’s system feels like a satisfying evolution of the work Gust did on the Ryza trilogy while still feeling unique.
Naturally, it wouldn’t be an Atelier game without a robust item synthesis system. The main idea here is that you have a central ‘core’ of an item surrounded by a few nodes, a bit like subatomic particles orbiting a nucleus. You place ingredients on each node, ideally in a way that allows their energy levels to overlap with other nodes and the core. Depending on the type, quality, and placement of the ingredients, the item itself will ‘level up’ its various passive effects.
It’s a quality crafting system that goes way beyond the tired and minimal efforts of most games with obligatory ‘crafting’ elements these days. Creativity, skill, and knowledge of the components is richly rewarded here. Naturally, this careful system would be laborious if you had to go through the entire process every time you wanted to make something; thankfully, there’s always an auto-build feature you can activate and direct with goals like ‘quality’ or ‘bare minimum’. It, of course, can never make things quite as nice as you could if you put the time in, but it’s nice to have features like this when you’re crafting things in bulk.
As an extension of the synthesis system, there’s now a base building system for those who like to give their surroundings a personal touch. Whether you’re in the atelier or out uncovering yet another campground as part of your ongoing survey, you can now craft all kinds of decorations and furniture to be arranged as you see fit in designated areas. Those who don’t care for this sort of thing can pick from a growing list of pre-selected builds if you just want to drop a basic camp down and move on, but we appreciated the ability to customise hang-out spots.
Visually, Atelier Yumia is… well, middling. On one hand, we loved how streamlined and slick the UI looks, and the instant transitions in and out of combat right there on the field are quite impressive. On the other hand, texture quality is poor, pop-in is frequent, and the relatively low resolution gives everything a rather fuzzy and messy appearance. The world and character design itself is beautiful — we were particularly in favour of the inventiveness of many of the ruins you encounter — but the issue is that the old Switch just isn’t very up to the task with this one.
Sure, this game runs on the Switch, but it’s abundantly clear that the humble hardware struggles mightily to even achieve the disappointing performance here. In either docked or handheld, the frame rate typically hovers around 20fps during the best of times, dipping even lower when there’s a lot going on.
You can recover a few frames if you go into settings, enable the ‘performance’ mode, and disable the more advanced video effects, but this then leaves you with an even poorer image quality which admittedly doesn’t feel like it performs that much better.
Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch is clearly not the ideal place to play Atelier Yumia, unless portability is an absolute must. If you’re a series fan and there’s no other hardware available to you, this port is certainly passable, but we’d highly suggest you consider picking it up for another platform (if you have that option) to get the full intended experience of this release.
Another point that bears discussion, neither positive nor negative, is that Atelier Yumia feels like a much more significant departure from the traditional format the series has slowly been moving away from over the years. Gust producer Junzo Hosoi described this latest release as “a completely new JRPG series that has Atelier features,” and we couldn’t agree more.
Things like the diminished focus on a slice-of-life plot and the heavier focus on things like action combat and extensive exploration are certainly welcome, but leave us wondering if this means that future entries will continue to distance itself from the series hallmarks that once gave it that 'humble and cosy' vibe. Suffice it to say, it’s clear the series has come a long way from the days of Atelier Marie or even Atelier Sophie, and there are increasingly more pronounced differences between modern and retro Atelier.
Conclusion
In most respects, Atelier Yumia is an impressively ambitious and strong new entry for the long-running series, blazing a trail to parts unknown much like its titular protagonist. Things like the darker story, action-heavy combat, and increased focus on exploration gameplay all work well in its favor. The only major complaint is that this was clearly designed with much stronger hardware than the Switch in mind, and while its performance here is just about acceptable, it’s very far from ideal. At any rate, we’d give this one a recommendation not only to long-time Atelier veterans, but also to fans of other vast JRPG adventures such as the Xenoblade series. Atelier Yumia is a bold step forward for this franchise, and it stands as a strong indication that the Atelier series has a lot of life left in it yet.
Comments 17
So, we should wait for a performance patch
The poor performance on Switch is a shame but also not unexpected. I've played a whole heap of games from the series on Switch over the last several years but this one I'll be getting on PC.
This sounded delightful up until reading it runs pretty much at 20fps. Switch 2 can’t come sooner
It's already 11/10 in my heart
looks like we'll have wait for my review.
Performance is irrelevant
We really need that Switch 2 asap....
Thanks for the review, fingers crossed this will run better on Switch 2 (and that's one more reason for me to wait to play my discounted physical copy other than of course being busy with the games I'm currently playing and soon Xenoblade Chronicles X), but I'll eventually play it for sure regardless - at this point Yumia will be my first Atelier game!
This was unexpected in that it reads like a Xenoblade style game! Interesting move for the series and it looks like they pulled it off bar the performance on the Switch. Honestly, I would have been happy for this to be released as a Switch 2 launch game or something but here we are.
Looks like one to defo consider on a discount and/or a performance patch.
Cheers for the review
Sounds like I’m getting this in a different platform. Shame but there’s only so much the Switch can do.
A question from someone who knows pretty much nothing about coding, game performance, etc: if this game runs on Switch 2 (no tweaks, the same software running on a new, more powerful system), is it gonna run automatically better? Or is additional coding required for improved performance on S2?
@LEGEND_MARIOID I would be absolutely shocked if there isn't a Switch 2 port or patch sitting on the shelf behind the scenes. There's no way Gust would want to miss the hype of being one of the first RPGs on the new hardware, especially given how well the series has done so far on Switch.
I'ma try the demo, but look forward to @Princess_Lilly's review.
I will be getting this game, but I want to hear from Nintendo about how the Switch 2 will handle Switch games. I'd rather buy this on Switch and it just get a modest boost of some sort on Switch 2, than wait and buy a Switch 2 version that will probably be more expensive. I'm prioritising my cherished Switch collection over ultimate performance here.
Guess I'll play it with a very high overclock.
Not surprising the Switch has problems with performance.
I really do want to play this, but I'm happy to wait til Switch 2 comes out before I commit to a platform. The portability really goes a long way in crafting RPGs like Atelier.
Switch 2 performance patch please? I'm not a huge performance snob but if I can get a better experience by waiting, I will take it.
My feet hurt looking at that character design. I am behind on these games so I will wait for a sale and patches.
I wanted to get it for Switch but the performance sounding as bad as it does, since I also have access to Steam Deck and PS5, I guess I'll have to go with one of those. Portability is preferable, but physical is most desirable...
Like others have said, Switch 2 can't come fast enough.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...