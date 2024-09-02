Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land was only just announced last week, but we already have a release date, a new trailer, and ten minutes of gameplay (below) footage to get through, thanks to Koei Tecmo Games.

First, that release date. originally slated for "Early 2025", Atelier Yumia will be concocting RPG magic on 21st March 2025. Yumia Liessfeldt is our new alchemist for this adventure, and she practices the art in a world where alchemy is considered evil. She and her friends are investigating the Aladissian Empire, a now-ruined kingdom that once thrived on alchemy.

In the gameplay trailer, Gust head Junzo Hosoi says that Atelier Yumia's main theme is "memory". It's right there in the title, folks! Yumia will need to confront her past, the past of the world, and her memories, and it seems like this will be a slightly darker Atelier game than usual. Even so, it looks absolutely beautiful.

Despite being taboo, alchemy is still the big draw here, but in a series first, you'll be able to build your own alchemic base, decorate it, and customise it. And the central gameplay loop focuses on Exploration, Combat, and Synthesis.

Let's look at that combat briefly. You can see some of it in action in the gameplay trailer, but combat this time around is in real-time. You can press buttons to execute different moves and skills, and you'll need to swap between "ranges" to effectively deal with enemies.

If you're an Atelier fan, or are looking at jumping into the series, then you should absolutely check out the full ten-minute gameplay trailer, alongside the "first" trailer up top. Plus, check out the official website for more details.

