Koei Tecmo's recent shareholders Q&A briefing, which was held in October 2024, has just been published, and it shows that the company is planning some big expansions in the long term.
The publisher and developer — known best for Dynasty Warriors, the Atelier series, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Nioh — is looking to expand its employee numbers from 2,500 to 5,000, doubling its scale and allowing the company to "steadily produce AAA titles" (via Automaton Media, Stealth).
It will also be shifting its focus to more PC and console games, as it “expects the console and PC game market to grow” due to new hardware releases. Well, surely that includes the successor to the Nintendo Switch, then.
The company also noted that the mobile game market has reached maturity, and "significant growth is unlikely to be seen", hence the focus on console and AAA titles. Perhaps we'll get to see more Dynasty Warriors games on the next Nintendo console.
Koei Tecmo has been around since 2009, after the merger of Koei (founded in 1978) and Tecmo (founded in 1967). The company is made up of multiple subsidiaries, including Omega Force — the team primarily responsible for the Warriors games and spin-offs (including Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors) — Gust — which it acquired in 2014 and who are the team behind the Atelier franchise — and Team Ninja, known for Nioh, Dead or Alive, and Ninja Gaiden.
2025 looks to be a huge year for the publisher, as Dynasty Warriors: Origins is due to launch on consoles on 17th January 2025. Not on Switch, however. But the Switch will be getting Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land on 21st March 2025 along with a second Atelier, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, later in the year.
What do you think of Koei Tecmo's plans? Do you think we'll see more Koei Tecmo games on the Switch 2? Dive into the comments and let us know.
[source koeitecmo.co.jp, via automaton-media.com, x.com]
Comments 10
Hopefully this means more games on Xbox. Not sure why you would look for console growth and ignore one of the 3 even if it is the lowest selling. Atelier is a good step forward.
I can’t have been the only one that misread the title as an Altlier Warriors game incoming 🤣
Fingers crossed them expanding will be for the best and personally I'm looking forward to seeing more games from them on Switch and/or its successor!
This seems very positive. I'm a fan of pretty much everything cited in this article under the Koei Tecmo publishing roof, so hopefully, with good management, this expansion will be good for all.
PS. I can think of a reason why they might ignore Xbox...
@K1LLEGAL Probably because it's the lowest selling console and the gamepass lowered software sales.
Very surprising decision, I thought Rise of the Ronin hadn't performed well and the last Dynasty warrior had flopped.
@K1LLEGAL what Atelier and Dead or Alive player has an Xbox Series whatever Phil is calling it now?
Hopefully they bring back Blue Reflection. That's the kind of game I want on my Switch.
So pretty~....
Anyways, I still want to play the first game on Switch
@Sonicka : Don't worry, you certainly are not.😉
Ah, mobile - I spent half the article wondering what Koeimo was even shifting their focus to PC and consoles from.😅 Ironically, I can barely even recall seeing them in the mobile domain often, with solely Atelier Online and the literally unplayable (outside the usual five countries the mobile market likes to call "global") Resleriana. Although perhaps the latter is the very trend to explain my lack of familiarity with this lineup?😆
@Sonicka I mean, why not - Warriors All-Stars (mostly TV-chained to this day but hacked Vitas do have access to the patchlated port) already had Sophie in the roster, so there's a foundation to build on. If anything, I'm lowkey surprised that an Atelier Warriors DOESN'T exist yet... maybe that's where the increased console/PC focus might factor in down the road?😏
