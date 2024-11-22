Koei Tecmo's recent shareholders Q&A briefing, which was held in October 2024, has just been published, and it shows that the company is planning some big expansions in the long term.

The publisher and developer — known best for Dynasty Warriors, the Atelier series, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Nioh — is looking to expand its employee numbers from 2,500 to 5,000, doubling its scale and allowing the company to "steadily produce AAA titles" (via Automaton Media, Stealth).

It will also be shifting its focus to more PC and console games, as it “expects the console and PC game market to grow” due to new hardware releases. Well, surely that includes the successor to the Nintendo Switch, then.

The company also noted that the mobile game market has reached maturity, and "significant growth is unlikely to be seen", hence the focus on console and AAA titles. Perhaps we'll get to see more Dynasty Warriors games on the next Nintendo console.

Koei Tecmo has been around since 2009, after the merger of Koei (founded in 1978) and Tecmo (founded in 1967). The company is made up of multiple subsidiaries, including Omega Force — the team primarily responsible for the Warriors games and spin-offs (including Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors) — Gust — which it acquired in 2014 and who are the team behind the Atelier franchise — and Team Ninja, known for Nioh, Dead or Alive, and Ninja Gaiden.

2025 looks to be a huge year for the publisher, as Dynasty Warriors: Origins is due to launch on consoles on 17th January 2025. Not on Switch, however. But the Switch will be getting Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land on 21st March 2025 along with a second Atelier, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, later in the year.

What do you think of Koei Tecmo's plans? Do you think we'll see more Koei Tecmo games on the Switch 2? Dive into the comments and let us know.