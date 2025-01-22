Accessory maker Satisfye revealed it was jumping on the Switch 2 bandwagon late last year with its own updated product.

In case you missed it, it's a follow up to the 'ZenGrip Pro' known as the 'ZenGrip 2' - like previous iterations, it's designed to give you a better grip, features "advanced floating design", and also has game cartridge storage.

The founder's edition in "midnight black" comes as a standalone purchase for $49.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) or you can buy a bundle, which comes with "slim" carry case for $69.99 USD. Even though the Switch 2 release date hasn't even been confirmed yet, pre-orders for this accessory are now live on the Satisfye's website and it's expected to ship in Spring 2025.

Here's the official description, along with the "expected features":

"Immerse yourself in an evolved ergonomic gaming experience with our innovative Free Float Technology, ensuring your console stays cool and scratch-free. Our ‘Perfect Fit’ design is meticulously designed to provide a secure hold. The asymmetrical design compensates for the low position of the right stick for a comfortable, fatigue-reducing gameplay. It distributes the weight in your hands like a traditional console controller, enhancing your gaming endurance. Play longer, play harder, with unparalleled comfort." Dockable Design, Advanced floating design, Full port accessibility and unobstructed cooling, Asymmetric, Ergonomic Correct Hand Placement, Securely Store Up To Two Game Cards, Scratch-Resistant with Perfect Secure Fit, Built-in Vertical Stand with Room to Charge, Comfortable Non-slip Rubberized Grip

Here on Nintendo Life, we covered an existing version of the ZenGrip Pro, designed for use with the Nintendo Switch OLED.