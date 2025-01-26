The Build-A-Bear plush Pokémon line continues to grow with the arrival of the Electric-type Yamper. This Pokémon was first sighted in the Galar Region during the Sword and Shield generation.

You can buy it online now in the bundle pack which comes with the 5-in-1 sound chip, a yellow cape, and a bandana for $65 USD (or your regional equivalent).

"Our @Pokemon Yamper plush is here and ready to play! Add this Electric-type Pokémon to your line-up, now available online!"

This latest Pokémon Build-A-Bear follows other additions to the same line like Cubone, Mimikyu, Bidoof, and Fuecoco. Build-A-Bear has also previously released plush based on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.