The Pokémon Build-A-Bear line is continually expanding with all sorts of creatures from the long-running franchise, and the latest one to join the range is a soft plush version of Cubone. Yes, another 'mon from the original Pokédex can now be purchased!

As mentioned by Build-A-Bear, this particular version of Cubone won't be any different to the anime, manga, and video game counterparts. In other words, it never removes its skull helmet and its real face remains a mystery.

This plush bundle will set you back $70.50 USD or your regional equivalent and includes the plush, poncho, hat and blanket set and 5-in-1 sound. It's now available on the US and is coming to North America and the UK soon.

"Add Cubone to your Pokémon lineup! Cubone will be a little less lonely when Pokémon Trainers add this adorable Cubone plush to their team. When the memory of its departed mother brings it to tears, its cries echo mournfully within the skull it wears on its head. Bring this Cubone plush bundle home to get its poncho, hat and blanket all included.