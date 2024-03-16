The Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush range has had all sorts of familiar faces added to the line-up so far, but one missing is the lovable Bidoof.

As of today, trainers in select locations can now order a Bidoof through Build-A-Bear's. The plush is available by itself for $36.00 USD or you can get the bundle for $63.00, which includes the plush, a patterned shirt, bandana, and a 5-in-1 Bidoof sound.





US:

UK: pic.twitter.com/sHAph64Lyt This NEW Bidoof plush is our newest arrival! Shop its online exclusive bundle now for its sounds, shirt and bandana, or have fun making this Normal-type Pokémon your own in stores at the Workshop.US: https://t.co/gA1fBAqJbW UK: https://t.co/a04sNujm2u March 15, 2024

"Now you can bring home your own Bidoof plush! Pokémon Trainers will be delighted with this cuddly Bidoof gift set. This Normal-type Pokémon has short legs, a tufted tail, and a distinct red-nosed snout with large teeth. This adorable Bidoof plush bundle also comes with its matching red shirt and bandana included!"

Would you be interested in this latest Pokémon plush from Build-A-Bear? Let us know in the comments.