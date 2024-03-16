The Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush range has had all sorts of familiar faces added to the line-up so far, but one missing is the lovable Bidoof.
As of today, trainers in select locations can now order a Bidoof through Build-A-Bear's. The plush is available by itself for $36.00 USD or you can get the bundle for $63.00, which includes the plush, a patterned shirt, bandana, and a 5-in-1 Bidoof sound.
"Now you can bring home your own Bidoof plush! Pokémon Trainers will be delighted with this cuddly Bidoof gift set. This Normal-type Pokémon has short legs, a tufted tail, and a distinct red-nosed snout with large teeth. This adorable Bidoof plush bundle also comes with its matching red shirt and bandana included!"
