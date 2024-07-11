The Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush line has continued to expand and following the arrival of Pokémon like Sprigatito from the Scarlet and Violet games, the Paldea Fire-Type Fuecoco has now been confirmed.
This new plush is available now in an online bundle containing a sound device, shirt, and sleeper for $69.00 USD. You'll also have option to grab this Pokémon by itself for just $34.00 USD, with additional clothing and accessories also available.
Here's a bit more about this newest addition to the Pokémon Build-A-Bear line up, direct from the official site:
"Heat up your Pokémon lineup with Fuecoco! Pokémon Trainers can ignite the fun with this adorable plush. This rotund Pokémon loves to lie on warm rocks and absorb the sun's heat. Bring this cozy plush bundle home with its matching shirt, sleeper, and 5-in-1 sound chip included."