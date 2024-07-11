The Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush line has continued to expand and following the arrival of Pokémon like Sprigatito from the Scarlet and Violet games, the Paldea Fire-Type Fuecoco has now been confirmed.

This new plush is available now in an online bundle containing a sound device, shirt, and sleeper for $69.00 USD. You'll also have option to grab this Pokémon by itself for just $34.00 USD, with additional clothing and accessories also available.

Here's a bit more about this newest addition to the Pokémon Build-A-Bear line up, direct from the official site: