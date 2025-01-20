The launch price for the Nintendo Switch 2 is, at the time of writing, unknown and will likely remain that way until Nintendo's big Direct presentation in April.

However, according to Circana (NPD) analyst Mat Piscatella, the eventual price of the console likely won't matter for the early adopters amongst us. In speaking with GamesRadar+, he stated that as long as the cost of the machine isn't "egregious", then it will likely sell.

"I don't believe launch pricing will really matter. Early adopters of new Nintendo hardware aren't very price-sensitive, so as long as the launch price isn't some egregious amount it'll sell. And, of course, prices can be lowered over time. But we'll see."

We'd probably say that, yeah, he's about right with this assessment. We can only speak for ourselves here, but it feels like we've been waiting for the Switch successor for bloomin' ages at this point. So disregarding the necessity of owning one for the purpose of covering it on this here website, of course we're buying it on day one.

We reckon, however, that the upcoming Nintendo Direct in April will have a big impact on most users' decision on whether to buy the Switch 2 straight away. We know that Mario Kart 9 is incoming, but will it be a launch title? And which other games can we expect to see on day one? Only time will tell.