Nintendo finally lifted the lid on the Switch 2 earlier this week and while most of the discussion is about the new hardware, there has also been plenty of conversation about the new Mario Kart game.

Perhaps the biggest talking point at the moment about this new entry is the fact there have been 24 spaces spotted on the starting grid. Now, if you've played Mario Kart over the years, you should already know how the race size has jumped from eight to 12 players, so this seems to be another leap.

It's not clear just yet if this will apply to every race or if this is some sort of special mode, but it's definitely enough to get kart racing enthusiasts talking online, so we're curious to know what the community here on Nintendo Life thinks.

Would you welcome 24 racers with open arms, would you like to see a full-blown battle royale style race similar to F-Zero 99, or do you think Nintendo needs to cut back? Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but we're still eager to know what you think - so vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

How would you feel about 24 racers in the new Mario Kart? The more the merrier! It could make races a lot more exciting It would be great if races are expanded If it's a new mode or something, it could make sense I'll need to see more or play it first before I decide I'm not so sure about this... 12 players is already utter madness Baby Park, anyone? Online is going to be absolutely crazy! How would you feel about 24 racers in the new Mario Kart? (150 votes) The more the merrier! 32 % It could make races a lot more exciting 17 % It would be great if races are expanded 4 % If it's a new mode or something, it could make sense 15 % I'll need to see more or play it first before I decide 11 % I'm not so sure about this... 5 % 12 players is already utter madness 6 % Baby Park, anyone? 7 % Online is going to be absolutely crazy! 3 %