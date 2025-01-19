Nintendo finally lifted the lid on the Switch 2 earlier this week and while most of the discussion is about the new hardware, there has also been plenty of conversation about the new Mario Kart game.
Perhaps the biggest talking point at the moment about this new entry is the fact there have been 24 spaces spotted on the starting grid. Now, if you've played Mario Kart over the years, you should already know how the race size has jumped from eight to 12 players, so this seems to be another leap.
It's not clear just yet if this will apply to every race or if this is some sort of special mode, but it's definitely enough to get kart racing enthusiasts talking online, so we're curious to know what the community here on Nintendo Life thinks.
Would you welcome 24 racers with open arms, would you like to see a full-blown battle royale style race similar to F-Zero 99, or do you think Nintendo needs to cut back? Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but we're still eager to know what you think - so vote in our poll and leave a comment below.