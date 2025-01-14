Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

If you've been following Netflix's animated Castlevania series, here's your reminder that the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne is out this week on 16th January 2025.

The legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and their band of vampire hunters race against time to stop the "invincible Vampire Messiah" Erzsebet Báthory, who seeks to plunge the world into complete darkness. Here's some "key art" to go with this new season, courtesy of the director Samuel Deats and you can check out the trailer above.





I'm so happy I got to do a few pieces this season... Hope you enjoy the first of em. 🥰 Key art for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, back in Netflix January 16th!! 🦇🦇🦇🦇I'm so happy I got to do a few pieces this season... Hope you enjoy the first of em. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pco9YtSMrc January 13, 2025

If you haven't watched this series yet, it follows the original Castlevania Netflix animated series, which aired in 2017 and starred Alucard and Trevor Belmont.

And if this has got you in the mood for some Castlevania action on the Switch, you could always check out Castlevania Dominus Collection, we awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. The game was also updated last month.