Castlevania Dominus Collection made its debut on the Switch earlier this year in August and many months later Konami continues to show its support with regular updates.

The latest one includes the addition of a 'Boss Rush Mode' in Haunted Castle Revisited and some additional display layouts as well as bug fixes. Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of the game's website. Konami has also attached some instructions on how to unlock the Boss Rush Mode:

Castlevania Dominus Collection ver. 1.0.3 available now

We are thrilled that so many players are enjoying Castlevania Dominus Collection!

We have rolled out an update that adds some new features to the game and fixes some bugs.

Update details

- Added a new Boss Rush Mode in Haunted Castle Revisited!

- Added new display layouts to change the position of the different screens.

- Fixed bugs You need to beat the game in order to unlock the Boss Rush Mode in Haunted Castle Revisited.

As always, we thank you for playing Castlevania Dominus Collection, and we hope you will enjoy this update!





If you haven't played this collection yet and are a fan of Castlevania, be sure to check it out - we gave it 9/10 in our review, calling it the "strongest Konami compilation yet".