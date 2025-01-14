Abylight Studios has announced that it's bringing three of Frictional Games' horror titles to the Switch in 2025.

SOMA, Amnesia Rebirth, and Amnesia: The Bunker will all be getting digital and physical releases later this year. This means all Amnesia games will at last be on Switch, alongside the critically acclaimed Soma.

Soma was released in 2015 on PC and PS4 (yes, it really is nine years old!), and takes place in an underwater research facility called PATHOS-II. With no way to contact the outside world, you need to find the last remaining inhabitants all while dealing with creatures, robots, and AI that all present human characteristics.

Frictional Games followed up Soma with two more Amnesia games. Rebirth, from 2020, throws you into the caves of the Algerian desert. The Fear mechanic from The Dark Descent returns, but there are a few changes from the first Amnesia, including death — if a creature defeats you, you'll be able to skip the encounter when you're brought back to life.

Amnesia: The Bunker is the newest of the trio, releasing back in 2023. This one transports players back to World War I and takes place entirely in a bunker. Playing as a French soldier, you need to survive as a photosensitive monster follows you. And while previous Amnesia games trap you in small environments, The Bunker lets you explore a semi-open world.

No specific date has been given for the trio, but we'll be getting more news soon — including details on the physical releases — on the Abylight Shop.

The Dark Descent and A Machine for Pigs, the first two Amnesia games, are both available on Switch thanks to the Amnesia: Collection. That's also due for a physical release later this year.

Our friends over at Push Square have reviewed all three games, and reviews range from 8/10 (for Soma) to 4/10 (for Rebirth). However, reviews for all three titles are fairly solid, with Soma coming out on top — and many calling that game one of the best horror games in recent times.

Have you played the Amnesia games before? Will you be grabbing these or Soma later this year? Let us know in the comments.