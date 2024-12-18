After almost ten years of research and internet digging, a brand new build of the Wii version of Radical Front's Star Wars Battlefront 3 has been discovered.

Footage of the build has been shared on YouTube by modder iamshaymin as well as on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. According to the footage, the build is show is dated just over a week before Free Radical's game was cancelled, and is "potentially the last Wii build of the game".

The footage is a recreation November 2008 trailer Free Radical put together. Made by the group Free Radical Archive, it's meant to act as a showcase of that "final" Wii build.

iamshaymin — also known as LonelyDragonModding — is working on the Battlefront III Legacy mod, which is a conversion mod for Battlefront 2 that uses the recovered assets from Battlefront 3.

While footage and other builds have previously been uncovered, this is by far the most, with tons of content that no one has ever seen before. With this discovery, this will make the mod, and any potential recreation of the game, that much more possible.

Free Radical were working on Battlefield 3 between 2006 and 2008, taking over from Pandemic Studios, who worked on the first two games. The studio was reportedly 99% done with the game when it was cancelled, and you can believe it just by looking at the footage above.

The TimeSplitters developer went bankrupt in late 2008, and was later bought by German studio Crytek. FreeRadical was later re-established under Deep Silver, a division of Plaion (and part of the Embracer Group) in 2021. Sadly, the studio was shut down in late 2023.

What do you think of this newly discovered build? Do you wish Battlefront 3 made it to the Wii? Let us know in the comments.