Playtonic Games has officially unveiled the confirmed platforms for its upcoming remaster of Yooka-Laylee, dubbed Yooka-Replaylee.
Curiously, Switch isn't mentioned by name, with Playtonic instead confirming a release on 'Nintendo Platforms'. Now, this could mean a couple of things: it's either a blanket way of referring to the Switch family of systems, or it's referencing Nintendo's upcoming new hardware.
The latter is certainly possible given how sceptical we were that Yooka-Replaylee would run without any major sacrifices on the regular Switch, though considering the wording of the announcement, we're still absolutely expecting a current-gen launch.
There's no word on a release date for this yet, but if you're desperate to give it a go, there will be a playable demo of the game available at this year's MCM x EGX event in London on 25th-27th October 2024.
For now, let's check out the key features:
- MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.
- NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!
- NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.
- NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!
- VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.
- REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.
- A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.
We'll have more to report on Yooka-Replaylee in the coming months, but for now, let us know in the comments if you're planning on picking up this intriguing remaster.
Yooka Laylee wasn't exactly bad, but it certainly wasn't very good. I'm curious to see what a remaster of this game can do, and what a tightened up experience would feel like, regardless of what platform it's on.
I'm optimistic about this. I never played it but I'll gladly do so if the remake is worth it.
if it's releasing next year (which I'm convinced it is given how there isn't even a release window for this) then it's 100% launching on Switch 2 and not Switch 1
Finally!!! I have been hoping it would be released on Switch. It has been said they are working on a 3D sequel to the original 'Yooka Laylee' too and the money they make from this is going to go towards that. 😀
I heard you'll also be able to patch Jontron's voice back in.
I day one backed the kickstarter for this, so in that light I'm glad to see it get the AAA polish it kinda needed. But, I'm not sure this is what was missing from the game. I'm sure all combined it will help, and certainly tightening up the controls for combat is a good step, but I can't put my finger on if this was the problem I had with the game. It felt kinda bland. I admit I didn't get far in the game before giving up. Maybe I need to give it another try.
I had played through Yooka-Laylee once, but it couldn't generate the atmosphere and fun factor of Banjo-Kazooie or Tooie. Thus but I will pass the remaster.
Moving around still looks like a sleep aid.
I loved the original, which isnt that old, oh wait it came out in 2017? Wow.
But still would rather of got a sequel
I supported this back in the day and the end product was a bit of a letdown... so I hope we can get some kind of discount for this new version.
Just make a sequel!
My backlog and my retro stash are literally soaking my carpet with the sweat and tears of their stress at the prospect of me starting to play remakes of games that aren't even 10 years old.
I just can't sign up to that. It's stressful just thinking about it!
It's the same reason I don't buy grown up colouring books. I don't have time for that! lol
I backed the original on Kickstarter since BK is one of my favourites and I regret it to be honest. I didn't back Psychonauts 2 and I wish I had done instead. I was really disappointed by Yooka Laylee and haven't come close to finishing it. I don't really know how to feel about this remastering
@nocdaes Ummm they did make a sequel…the Impossible Lair. Which was amazing and way better than the first. You are aware of that one, right?
I mean, considering the original is already on the Switch, it wouldn't really make sense to put the remaster on the same console. Switch 2 makes a lot more sense.
I have never felt more regret after buying a game as with this.
It would be cool to apply the improvements to those who have already purchased the game. I picked it up on pre-order, and I'd like to see that happen.
Eh, why?
It either needs a greatly improved sequel or to be completely reworked.
I think my biggest issue with the game was how the collectables, the quils, weren't cleverly placed to entice you to new areas or lead you to a challenge like the notes in Banjo (nor were they shiny and satisfying to collect like the jiggies), they just appeared to have been blasted out of cannon over often fairly barren maps.
@Coalescence one can only hope.
Jontron is amazing. His old vids never fail to crack me up.
I didn't get the first Yooka-Laylee. But had a lot of fun with The Impossible Lair. I am curious how much they can improve the first game. Maybe a new game in the series makes more sense. But I am interested if they solve the right problems the first game had and the reviews are good.
Is 7 years really that much time deserving for a remake?
I know it's been 7 years since the original but c'mon why not just make a sequel instead and include the original as a bonus like what Bayonetta 2 did.
Eh, this game is less than 10 years old. Why remaster it?
@Axecon For Sony just 1 year is enough for a remaster (The Last of Us Remastered) and 8 years for a remake (The Last of Us Part 1).
Much like Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, if they don't intend (at least at the moment) to release a physical version, why can't they make it a paid update for those who own the original with the option to toggle between version? I'd rather pay for an update, and that's coming from someone who bought a lot of first-party re-releases on Switch despite owning the originals.
Love to hear it and yep, it's most likely coming (also) to Switch's successor then, looking forward to finally playing Yooka-Laylee in its best form thanks to this rerelease - potentially good but flawed games like this one are those that can benefit the most from being remastered/remade!
Seems pretty cut and dry that it's not coming to Switch, otherwise why not just announce it here and make a second announcement once the new console was confirmed?
As it stands, Nintendo is beginning to make things increasingly awkward for developers and publishers looking to announce new games. The sooner this thing is announced, the sooner the whole industry can take a deep breath and finally acknowledge the next generation.
The game certainly looks amazing. I have the sequel on Switch and love it, never played the original, but I'm totally in for this remaster.
@Xeacons Money for the sequel. Reports have said they are working on a sequel to the original game but have chosen to release this first so I would say it is most likely to use the money they get from this to put towards making the sequel since Playtonic are not a rich company like the previous company the owners worked for.
While the original game wasn't perfect and had its faults there were a lot of things I liked about it and I think the sequel could be even better than the first one. I mean these are the people who created Banjo Kazooie, Banjo Tooie and Donkey Kong 64. Chris Sutherland was the lead programmer for Donkey Kong Country 1 and 2, Banjo Kazooie, Banjo Tooie and Donkey Kong 64. It is not just a fan made project.
"Confirmed for Nintendo platforms"
Can't wait to play this game on my Gamecube and GBA
I really loved the original, brought back great memories of playing the N64 Banjo games. I miss this style of game. Perhaps showing my age too much!
I’d have put resources towards a new game with this engine and then done a surprise “re-release” after that came out for those wanting to go back.
