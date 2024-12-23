Fan team Harbour Masters has swapped Hylian adventures for high-flying action in its new 'Starlight' project — a Star Fox 64 PC port which is available right now (thanks, VGC).

This isn't the team's first rodeo — having previously brought Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask and Super Mario 64 to PC — and it uses the same above-board approach to porting. Once again, Harbour Masters has reverse-engineered the original game's code to avoid using any leaked content or copyrighted assets, making the whole thing technically legal (yay!).

The port does require users to provide their own legally-sourced N64 ROM to play, but, in return, it offers a bunch of modern upgrades like higher frame rates and widescreen visuals. Looking at the following post from VGC's Andy Robinson, we'd say that's a fair trade-off:

Star Fox 64: now on PC, thanks to an unofficial port. www.videogameschronicle.com/news/another... — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2024-12-23T10:27:12.641Z

Technicalities are one thing, but this PC port also opens the door to all kinds of modding potential. In the years since the team's OOT project, we have seen the modding community add a whole host of weird tweaks, from magical Tears of the Kingdom abilities to actual, functioning Pikmin. Just imagine what's possible with a game as cool as Star Fox 64...

How about another official entry in the series, eh Nintendo?