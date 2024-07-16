Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

If you cast your mind back to earlier this year, you might recall an Ocarina of Time mod from notCHase which added Tears of the Kingdom's Fuse ability to Link's 1998 adventure. It was an entertaining watch and, after watching a polygonal Hero of Time put together a few rudimentary builds, we couldn't help but wonder what his other Zonai abilities might look like in the iconic N64 style. Well, we have our answer (thanks, Gaming Reinvented).

But the true star of the show has to be the Gossip Stone. Much like what we saw in TOTK, items have multiple uses and these time-telling rocks are no exception. Fuse one of these bad boys to Link's shield and he'll shoot up like a rocket. Keep that shield on your back as you crouch and you'll make it across Hyrule Field in no time. It's perhaps not the most elegant solution, but it sure did make us chuckle.

Just in case you're wondering, yes, the modder has also tackled Recall in Ocarina of Time and yes, it's hilarious. Great, now we're picturing what Ascend would look like...