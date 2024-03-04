Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

When it came to exploring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's massive Hyrule, Ultrahand felt like a gift from Hylia herself. Why would you walk anywhere when you could build a hoverbike in seconds? A part of us wished that such a feature had always been around to help us traverse Link's previous trials. If only there was a mod where we could see how ridiculous that would look in, say, Ocarina of Time, eh?

Surprise! There is one! Modder notCHase has managed to recreate the handy building feature in the PC port of Ocarina of Time and the results are... kind of hilarious, if we're honest (thanks, Gaming Reinvented). Yes, the functions are a tad more basic than that which we find in TOTK (don't be expecting to see any Mechs), but, hey, it works.

The above video shared on the modder's YouTube channel shows the 'N64' Ultrahand in action. In it, you can see Link build a rudimentary cart (which is about as far as our TOTK builds go) and take it for a spin around the sights of Hyrule.

Oh, and anyone who has ever had a frustrated run-in with pesky Kokiri Mido (aka, everyone) will definitely find some therapy in watching the mod demonstration to the end.

We'd be lying if we said that this one displays anywhere near the depth of TOTK's building tool, but it does bring a smile to our faces to see Link's gammy arm get a polygonal makeover.