Sonic’s profile has continued to skyrocket in recent years thanks to a trilogy of successful live-action movies and multiple games that have been mostly well-received by fans and critics alike.

As for what’s next for the blue blur, it’s not clear exactly what to expect just yet in terms of future major outings, but whatever it is, it must be a “great game” according to Sega’s president Shuji Utsumi.

He mentioned this in the same recent interview with BBC, while also speaking about a possible subscription service and how he wants to make Sega "really shiny again".

"The next one is going to be a quite challenging, quite exciting game that we are working on.”

Unfortunately, Utsumi wasn’t ready to reveal if there’s any possible follow up to the Sonic Adventure games in the works, but he did note how the same series was “very much a game-changer” for Sonic – linking it to how people should react to future mainline Sonic entries:

"When we release it, it should be good, it should be impressive - we need to meet or even exceed people's expectations, so it takes some time."

And although there’s apparently no plans for a standalone Chao Garden game according to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, the company president says it’s apparently been talked about but he can’t say “too much about it right now”.

One game recently announced that takes place in the Sonic universe is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, “coming soon” to Switch and multiple other platforms.