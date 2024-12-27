Earlier this year, LEGO announced it was extending its Nintendo range with the addition of a new Mario Kart line and more Animal Crossing sets. Nintendo's Japanese website has now issued a reminder that three new Animal Crossing sets and six new Mario Kart sets will be launching on 1st January 2025.

The six Mario Kart sets include a Yoshi bike, standard kart, Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo set, Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi, Toad's Garage, and Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set. As for Animal Crossing, the new sets include Stargazing with Celeste, Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop, and Able Sisters Clothing Shop.

Here's another look:

Mario Kart

Animal Crossing

You can learn more about each of these Mario Kart and Animal Crossing sets in our original stories here on Nintendo Life: