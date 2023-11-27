It's no secret that we at Nintendo Life love Super Mario Galaxy. Since its release in 2007, we have played through this planet-hopping adventure several times with both Wii remote and Joy-Con (thanks to its re-release in Super Mario 3D All-Stars), but every day is a school day and we have just learnt that there is a specific control quirk that changes how high the plumber bros. can spin jump.

Yes, as showcased in a recent post by Twitter account @MarioBrothBlog, it turns out that both Mario and Luigi have preferences for which hand you should swing if you want to perform the highest possible spin jump — who knew?

As it turns out, Mario will perform a higher spin jump if you shake the Wii Remote or right Joy-Con instead of its counterpart, while Luigi will leap higher if you shake the Nunchuck or left Joy-Con. The difference is marginal, we'll admit, but there is a difference all the same. You can see the different max heights in the image from Supper Mario Broth below:

Now, we know what you're thinking: "But what about if I press X/Y on the 3D All-Stars version of the game? What height will Mario and Luigi jump to then?" Well, the Twitter account has that covered too. Replying to that very question, the account stated that "the button spin is mapped internally to a right Joy-Con spin". The more you know, eh?

Whether it's a reference to the brothers' dominant hands (which seem to chop and change depending on what game they are in) or a complete coincidence, it's good to know that getting a little bit of extra in-game height can be as easy as swapping which hand you are shaking.

Now, is it about time to relight the 'Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch' fires?

Did you know this obscure fact? Have you put it into practice yet? Let us know in the comments.