We've been waiting for that sweet Nintendo Switch 2 announcement for what feels like years now — hold on, it has been years — but, as of today, we are finally on the home straight. That is if your 'home straight' consists of 100 days to go.

We know that an announcement is coming "this fiscal year", and if you take today (22nd December) as Day 1, then there are only 100 possible days left for Nintendo to announce "the successor to Nintendo Switch" before we hit 1st April and enter the next fiscal year. Things get slippery when you start to take pesky hours into account, but if today = Day 1, 31st March = Day 100. Got it? Good.

We certainly hope it won't take the full 14-and-a-bit weeks to cough up more info, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. It also means that we have a maximum of 100 more days of 'leaks' and rumours left before we finally get to see what the darn thing actually is, and that's a cause for celebration in our book.

Of course, plans could change behind closed doors and the "this fiscal year" promise isn't some iron-clad guarantee — remember Hollow Knight: Silksong "in the next 12 months"? We do — but let's not get bogged down in negativity. In any case, Nintendo won't want to anger its investors, who are as eager to see what's coming as we are.

So, happy '100 days to go' to anyone opening their Switch 2 advent calendar today! Let's hope you don't need to open all those doors before Nintendo shows us the goods.

Do you think it'll take the full 100 days for the 'Switch 2' reveal, or might we get something sooner? Let us know in the following poll and then take to the comments to share your successor hopes and dreams.