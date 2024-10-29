Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Digital Eclipse has announced that Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 10th December 2024.

Priced at $34.99, the retro action game is based on the original Power Rangers series from the '90s and sees the team fight against Rita Repulsa and her minions in a story that both respects and remixes the franchise lore. Gameplay is a spin on the popular brawler genre, but will also add a few neat surprises to mix things up a bit.

We'll be honest, we've been waiting for something like this for what feels like years at this point. At lot of us here at Nintendo Life are at that exact age where we can remember trotting home from school and watching the latest episode of Power Rangers. Ah, memories... We're hoping for a cameo from Ivan Ooze, to be honest.

Anyway, here's the official press release from Digital Eclipse:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a brand new brawler with an original storyline that both respects and remixes POWER RANGERS lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be familiar and new to MMPR fans. Inspired by the classics of the genre and developed by Digital Eclipse, the team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Atari 50th Anniversary Celebration, Rita’s Rewind puts a time travel twist on the classic Power Rangers journey along with a high-energy soundtrack scored by Sean Bialo to keep the adventure pumping. Battle against Robo Rita’s army of Putty Patrollers, General Goldar, and many other iconic bosses from across the series, all in couch co-op or online co-op with friends.

Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to this new title from Digital Eclipse. Did you watch the original Power Rangers series back in the day? Do share.