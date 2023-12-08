The Game Awards 2023 Nintendo Switch
That's it, folks. Another year, another Game Awards ceremony has come and gone. And what a night, hey?

It was a pretty good night for Nintendo at The Game Awards 2023, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder taking home Best Family Game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom winning Best Action / Adventure, and Pikmin 4 plucked the Best Sim / Strategy Game award. But the biggest winner was, of course, the hugely popular Baldur's Gate 3, which scooped the most prizes on the night, including the coveted Game of the Year award.

But The Game Awards is also about new reveals and trailers, and while PlayStation, PC, and Xbox games dominated the showcase, there were still a few highlights that will continue to brighten our Switch screens in 2024.

We've gathered every single Nintendo Switch reveal and trailer — and a few games that we think will be coming to Switch in the future. Enjoy!

The Game Awards 2023 - Every Announcement

The Rise of the Golden Idol

The Case of the Golden Idol is getting a follow-up in The Rise of the Golden Idol. The new detective game has been confirmed for Switch and is coming out in 2024.

Windblown

Windblown is the next game from Dead Cells studio Motion Twin. Confirmed for PC early access in 2024, and while Switch wasn't confirmed, we'd like to think we'll be seeing this on a Nintendo console.

Dave The Diver X Dredge DLC

Dave The Diver is getting some spooky fishing DLC based on Dredge, the Lovecraftian fishing game. The DLC will make waves next week on Switch.

World of Goo 2

World of Goo returns with a surprise sequel! The first game launched on WiiWare way back, so we'd love to think World of Goo 2 will be appearing on Switch.

Big Walk

The creators of Untitled Goose Game announced its brand new game at The Game Awards 2023. Again, platforms weren't announced, but Untitled Goose game came to Switch.... we can hope, right?

LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is already available worldwide, but that didn't stop it from making a splash at The Game Awards 2023.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Despite leaking a few hours prior, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is still looking absolutely fantastic. Plus, the 2D action platformer is getting a free demo on 11th January, 2024.

Sega - New Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage and Golden Axe

Every Sega fan is screaming right now, right? Sega confirmed it was working on new games for multiple classic franchises, including Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. No platforms were confirmed, however.

Rocket Racing

Out today, Rocket Racing is a free-to-play racing experience that is part of Fortnite's desire to "expand" to all age groups. It's made by the team behind Rocket League, at it looks like tons of fun.

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

The next update to Warframe, Whispers in the Walls, is arriving on 13th December 2023. Teased a few weeks back, we'll

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

EA Originals' next project is Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, a Metroidvania about overcoming grief. It looks incredible, and it's coming to Switch on 23rd April 2024.

Apex Legends - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event

For JRPG fans, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the event of 2024. And in early 20204, Apex Legends players will be able to get involved in the celebrations. A new crossover event for the game was announced, with artwork drawn by the legendary Tetsuya Nomura.

Palia

Revealed to be coming to Switch during a Nintendo Direct, the free-to-play MMO is coming out on the console next week, 14th December!

The Game Awards 2023 - The Full Presentation

Did you enjoy The Game Awards 2023? What was your favourite announcement? Vote in our polls below and share your thoughts in the comments.

