That's it, folks. Another year, another Game Awards ceremony has come and gone. And what a night, hey?

It was a pretty good night for Nintendo at The Game Awards 2023, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder taking home Best Family Game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom winning Best Action / Adventure, and Pikmin 4 plucked the Best Sim / Strategy Game award. But the biggest winner was, of course, the hugely popular Baldur's Gate 3, which scooped the most prizes on the night, including the coveted Game of the Year award.

But The Game Awards is also about new reveals and trailers, and while PlayStation, PC, and Xbox games dominated the showcase, there were still a few highlights that will continue to brighten our Switch screens in 2024.