A wave of Splatoon 2 tracks landed on Nintendo Music this week, and we have been jamming along to the Splatfest sounds in the days since. However, it looks like the update contained a few more tracks than Nintendo intended, as a handful of them have since been removed.

Five tracks have been pruned this time — 'A Brighter Future Awaits! (Grizzco recruitment video)', 'January 2017 trailer', 'Bonus Track (After Octo)', 'Splatocalypse (Final Splatfest Trailer)' and 'Inkopolis Memorial Mixtape' — all of which, according to OatmealDome on BlueSky, were previously released exclusively on the Japanese soundtrack CD.

While they stuck around, these "hidden" tracks could only be accessed in the Nintendo Music app via search rather than the usual 'All Tracks' playlist.

The removal was accompanied by the following message from Nintendo in the app's 'Notices' tab:

Change of settings for some tracks. Thank you for using the Nintendo Music app. There were some tracks in "Splatoon 2" that were not scheduled to be released which could be played only when they were searched. We have made those tracks unavailable. Thank you for your understanding.

[Nintendo Music] Nintendo has removed the "hidden" tracks for Splatoon 2 as they did not mean to release them. (The tracks did not show up in the "All Tracks" playlist, but did appear when searching for them.) It is unclear whether they will return in the future. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T06:13:03.4333040Z

Weirdly, it looks like if you saved any of the "hidden" tracks to one of your personal playlists and downloaded them, then you may still have access to them. We'd imagine this is more a bug than a hidden loophole, so enjoy 'em before Nintendo catches on, we guess!

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether these mysterious tracks will ever make a comeback, though the specific wording of "not scheduled to be released" above makes us think that we might see them again at some point in the future. Hey, it's Nintendo, who knows!

You can find the full line-up of the remaining tracks from this week's update in our original article below.