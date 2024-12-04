Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Following the recent return of Donkey Kong Land and its sequel, Nintendo has now expanded the Switch Online Game Boy library with the third entry.

Yes, Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong return in Rare's 1997 Game Boy release Donkey Kong Land 3, and it's available to play right now as long as you have an active subscription to Nintendo's Switch Online service. Here is Nintendo's official description:

"Will you be the one to uncover the secrets of the Lost World? Fame-and-fortune seekers have journeyed far and wide in search of the fabled Lost World. Eager to find it first, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set off to discover its entrance, unaware that Baron K. Roolenstein and his Kremling Krew are hot on their tail! Meanwhile, Dixie Kong is left behind to babysit her younger cousin, Kiddy Kong. But that won't stop her from answering the call of adventure! Help Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong through 36 Kremling-infested levels, each containing their own secret areas and bonus levels! While Dixie Kong's Helicopter Spin is useful for hovering away from obstacles, Kiddy Kong's Somersault allows you to roll over land and jump farther after rolling off ledges! Animal friends are back to help, and there are plenty collectibles and items to find along the way. Help the adventuring duo be the first to uncover the entrance to the secret Lost World!"





Donkey Kong Land III is now available to play for pic.twitter.com/nHIQeUqFkh Join Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong on an adventure to try to find the Lost World!Donkey Kong Land III is now available to play for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy December 4, 2024

Japan has also received Donkey Kong Land 3 for the Game Boy Color (originally released in this location in the year 2000). You can see it in action in the trailer below:

In some other Switch Online news this week, Nintendo has announced Tetris will be joining the NES library next week on 12th December 2024.