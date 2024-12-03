Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Earlier this year during a Tetris Forever 'Partner Direct' trailer, it was revealed the NES version of Tetris would be joining the Switch Online service "this winter".

Now, in a new update, it's been confirmed this classic will be returning next week on 12th December 2024. This game will be available to all Switch Online subscribers. Here's the official Nintendo announcement (via social media):





It's also been confirmed Japan will be receiving the same NES game update for the Switch Online service next week.

In addition to this, a new Tetris-themed Tetris 99 event has been announced and will take place between this week and next week. You'll be able to unlock a free theme if you earn 100 points during this period.