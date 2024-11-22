Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

In a surprise update, Nintendo has today announced Donkey Kong Land for the Switch Online Game Boy library, and you can play it right now!

This classic pocket-sized platformer was originally released by Rare in 1995 and marks the beginning of the DK Land trilogy on the Game Boy. Here's the official Nintendo description:

"Cranky Kong challenges you to find the banana hoard—again! Cranky Kong doesn't think Donkey Kong has proven himself to be a hero yet. So, he decides to work out a deal with the closest villain that he knows. K. Rool and his baddies have hidden bananas in new places across Donkey Kong Island in another attempt to outwit the best-friend duo. And the only response is for Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong to go off on another adventure!"





Donkey Kong Land is now available to play for pic.twitter.com/OBYq0Faoh4 Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong.Donkey Kong Land is now available to play for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy November 22, 2024

Japan has also received Super Donkey Kong GB this week. Of course, to play this title, you'll need to have a subscription (or at least trial) for the base tier Switch Online service.

Apart from Donkey Kong Land, Rare's Donkey Kong Country Super Nintendo trilogy is also available for Switch Online. This latest addition to the Switch Online service happens to line up with the 30th anniversary of the Donkey Kong Country series as well.