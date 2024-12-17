Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been one of the major highlights for the Switch this year, and to send 2024 out with a bang, Tetris 99's final Maximus Cup of the year will be all about this game!

The 44th Maximus Cup will take place between 19th December and 23rd December, and if you participate and accumulate 100 points, you'll unlock a special theme.

"The Tetris® 99 44th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on December 19 to 10:59 p.m. PT on December 23. To participate, you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member* and play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. You’ll earn event points based on your placement in each match. Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game!"

To play Tetris 99, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. And if you haven't already, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is well worth a look if you're a fan of Link's top-down adventures. There's plenty of puzzle solving and the new mechanics add plenty of surprises.