When Nintendo Alarmo was originally revealed, Nintendo mentioned how the sound clock would be getting regular updates adding new features and more.

This included mention of more scenes and with this in mind, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now been added in the latest free update. Here's the announcement, along with a look:





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/y9lonZTD9s 3, 2, 1… Go! #MarioKart8Deluxe scenes are now available on Nintendo Sound Clock #Alarmo . Connect your device to the internet and your Nintendo Account to check out all 7 scenes!Learn more: https://t.co/3AIfAEPdx8 December 11, 2024

Nintendo Alarmo is available now in select regions, with Nintendo planning on a global rollout in 2025. It's also recently made some changes to the retail launch in Japan, with the company slightly delaying the instore release.

This latest update joins scenes from Zelda, Pikmin, Splatoon, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!