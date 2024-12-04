Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Nintendo's new sound clock Alarmo had a limited Switch Online rollout when it originally arrived in October, with the plan to eventually give it a wider retail release around the globe.

Unfortunately, it seems this retail release has now been postponed in Japan. While Nintendo originally intended to release the clock to the general public in mid-February 2025 in this location, due to "production" and the current "inventory situation of this product" it's decided to postpone the release.

Here's the message in full (via GoNintendo):

The Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo, which was previously sold by lottery at the My Nintendo Store, will be sold by pre-order from mid-December for customers who are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. The product is expected to be delivered in early February 2025. We will notify you again when pre-orders begin. In addition, we had planned to start general sales to customers who are not Nintendo Switch Online subscribers from mid-February 2025, but in consideration of the production and inventory situation of this product, we have decided to postpone the start. The start of sales will also be postponed at game stores nationwide. We sincerely apologize for not meeting your expectations. The postponing start date of the sales will be announced once it has been decided. We will continue to produce products so that we can deliver them to as many customers as possible, so we appreciate your understanding.

As mentioned, Nintendo will share the start date of retail sales for this clock when it's been decided. There's no mention of this impacting the local retail release here in the West, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

If you happen to be a Switch Online subscriber, you can purchase Alarmo right now in select regions.