Nintendo's new music app for smartphone devices might have stolen the spotlight over the past few days, but don't forget about the Japanese company's new sound clock, Alarmo.

As you might recall, an individual known as 'GaryOderNichts' on social media (who usually works on reverse engineering for the WIi U) recently figured out how to get custom code up and running on Nintendo's new clock. Of course, this immediately led to requests for Doom, and in an update, it's now fully playable on the device.

What might actually be wilder here is the fact the buttons and knob on Alarmo can be used to play the game. So you can now blast demons back to Hell on your clock! You can see id Software's classic first-person shooter in motion on Alarmo in the video below:

After my last post, it was pretty clear what everyone wanted to see on the Alarmo. So, here it is - Doom running on the Nintendo Alarmo! pic.twitter.com/WimckYPnXZ November 2, 2024

Although it is up and running, Gary has noted in a follow up message how there's "currently" no audio support. Here's the reasoning behind this:

"There's currently no audio support. To avoid the USB loader memory size restrictions, the .wad needs to be compressed and then uncompressed to external memory on boot. However, it's possible to load the shareware version of Doom entirely from USB, without modifying the Alarmo."

If you want to give this a go yourself, the creator has also shared the source code and instructions. There's an insightful blog post as well if you're curious to learn more about how this was made possible on Alarmo.