Following Sega's removal of certain digital titles earlier this month, multiple Cartoon Network Games under the Warner Bros. Discovery label have now been removed from digital stores including Nintendo's Switch eShop.

There's no word if they'll ever return but according to reports, "at least five games" under the Warner Bros. label have been delisted. The message on Steam notes how these games will no longer be for sale "after Dec 23rd, 2024", thanks fans for playing and signs off with Cartoon Network Games and Adult Swim Games.

Here are the games that have apparently been delisted:

If you did end up buying any of these games while they were available on the Switch eShop, you should still be able to download and play them whenever you want.

At the start of December, Sega delisted multiple games including the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Classics collection.