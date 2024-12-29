In October, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino reconfirmed the Japanese video game company would release three major titles next year.

Now, in 4Gamer.net's annual "end-of-year" round up with Japanese creators, he's reassured fans that the same three titles are definitely launching in 2025. Once again, this includes Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - including a simultaneous worldwide release.

Hino further notes how each game will come "jam-packed" with "Level-5 flair" and how the company wants fans to feel like these titles are just what they've been waiting for. Here's exactly what he had to say in full (via Gematsu):

“I hope 2025 will be a ‘breakthrough’ year for LEVEL-5. We’re planning to release three major titles—FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam—simultaneously worldwide. Each title has been jam-packed with that ‘LEVEL-5 flair,’ while also being developed with the aim of offering a completely new experience. I want to deliver games that will satisfy fans and make them say, ‘This is just what I’ve been waiting for.'”

Level-5 has also confirmed its new Switch RPG DECAPOLICE will now be launching at some point in 2026.